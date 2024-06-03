Watch: Bill Maher Predicts Joe Biden ‘Is Going to F***ing Lose’

Comedian Bill Maher made a bold prediction this week in the wake of former President Trump’s guilty verdict, telling tech journalist Kara Swisher that Joe Biden is “going to fucking lose.”

Maher made his prediction during an episode of his podcast, emphasizing that he still supports Biden but feels that he failed to meet the moment.

“I would vote for [Biden’s] head in a jar of blue liquid over Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean that I’m — first of all, I think it’s a moot point at this point. He’s going to fucking lose,” Maher told Swisher.

Maher mostly knocked Biden for his age and him being a feeble 81-year-old man. Swisher, however, believed that a “silent majority” will come out and pull the lever for Biden.

“We don’t want chaos again,” she said.

Maher said that Swisher should consider that the “silent majority” could be in the opposite direction.

“Do I think that’s absolutely possible, what you described? Yes. Or it could not be, and I can’t tell the difference,” he said.

“The shy Trump voter is the one who is going to vote for Trump but doesn’t want you to know it because it’s a little déclassé,” he added.

As noted by The Hill, “Trump has about a 1-point lead in The Hill/Decision Desk HQ average of polls, though Biden has pulled ahead in surveys taken since Trump was convicted of 34 felonies last week.”

The big question now will be whether or not the conviction will be enough to shift momentum away from former President Trump in Biden’s favor going into the November 5 election. While it will take at least a week to get accurate polling on the matter, establishment Republican Karl Rove, who has been critical of Trump in the past, said on Fox News last week that a guilty verdict could potentially cost Trump key swing voters in crucial states such as Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania.

“If he is found guilty, let’s not underestimate that there is a problem,” said Karl Rove.

“Think about this. Those numbers, like 11% less likely to vote for him, think about Michigan where they’re, in the RealClearPolitics average, Donald Trump is up by one half of 1% — or Pennsylvania, where he’s up by 2%, or Wisconsin, where he’s up by 3/10 of 1%,” Rove continued. “So in a close race, like we’re likely to have, having 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11% of the electorate less likely to vote for you is a problem.”

