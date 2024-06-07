Nolte: Chelsea Handler’s ‘White Supremacist’ Attack on 50 Cent Resurfaces

A video of Curtis Jackson’s — AKA 50 Cent’s — ex-girlfriend, Chelsea Handler’s, “white supremacist” moment resurfaced after the rapper and actor told the corporate media that more black men are “identifying with Trump” in the wake of a fascist Manhattan court convicting the former president of 34 fake charges.

During the 2020 presidential election, 50 Cent appeared to endorse former President Donald Trump over His Fraudulency Joe Biden. “WHAT THE FUCK! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT, FUCK NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” the Grammy winner posted on Instagram in 2020, along with a graphic showing the top tax rates in California, New York, New York City, and New Jersey.

In response to this, while appearing on late night with one of the unfunny Jimmys, Handler exposed her blatant white supremacy [emphasis added]:

You heard about my ex-boyfriend, right? 50 Cent and his support of Donald Trump? He says he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes, which, by the way, isn’tt a plan of Joe Biden’s. That’s a lie. So, he doesn’t want to pay 62 percent in taxes because he doesn’t want to go from being 50 Cent to 20 Cent, and I had to remind him he was a black person, so he can’t vote for Donald Trump, and that he shouldn’t be influencing an entire swath of people who may listen to him because he’s worried about his own personal pocketbook. So, I haven’t heard back from him yet, but I am willing to, you know, seal the deal in more ways than one if he changes his mind and publicly denounces Donald Trump — I might be willing to go for another spin, if you know what I’m talking about.

**cough*hoe*cough*cough**

This is what Democrats have done to black people going back almost 200 years. After Democrats lost the war to hold on to their black slaves, they launched the Jim Crow era to intimidate, harass, and humiliate black people who threatened the Democrat Party’s political power in the South.

What Handler did four years ago is nothing less than the New Jim Crow, where cultural and media pressure is mercilessly wielded to ensure no black American threatens the Democrat Party’s political power.

Even Biden has said that if you don’t vote for him, “You ain’t black.”

This is why the corporate media, elected Democrats, and Hollywood work overtime to smear prominent black conservatives like Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Dr. Ben Carson, and Condi Rice. It’s Jim Crow 2.0 — a new form of personal destruction intended to punish and make “an example” of those black Americans who refuse to toe the Democrat Party line.

This is also why the organized left is so desperate to put Trump in prison. He is a legitimate threat to the Democrat Party’s sinister hold on the black vote. He’s the first Republican in my lifetime to fearlessly and competently go out and ask for their vote. This terrifies Democrats, as it should. Earlier this week, 50 Cent explained how Biden’s attempt to imprison Trump is backfiring with black voters…

50 Cent says black men identify with Trump “because they’ve got RICO charges.” People in 2016 were in denial about how lower class whites actually liked Trump’s rhetoric on immigrants, etc. 2024 is going to end with them being shocked at what about Trump appeals to blacks. pic.twitter.com/lKelxYPj2F — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 5, 2024

And this is why Chelsea Handler’s video has resurfaced and why, four years later, it’s trending on Xwitter.

White supremacy.

There’s no other way to describe it.

