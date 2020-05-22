Biden Campaign’s Symone Sanders: ‘You Ain’t Black’ Was Said ‘in Jest’

Senior Joe Biden campaign advisor Symone Sanders asserted Friday that the former Vice President’s “you ain’t black” gaffe on The Breakfast Club was actually a joke.

“Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November,” Sanders wrote on social media.

The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period,” she added.

