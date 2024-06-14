Nolte: Dozens of Actresses Refuse to Portray J.K. Rowling in Stage Play ‘TERF C**t’

“Queer-identifying” screenwriter and fascist Joshua Kaplan has written a play called TERF Cunt that is set to debut at the Edinburgh Fringe. There’s just one problem: some 90 actresses have turned down the opportunity to play J.K. Rowling and Emma Watson.

Rowling, of course, is the writer/creator behind the Harry Potter franchise, but she has also stood up to the transsexual madness that makes a mockery of biological truth, undermines women’s rights and safety, and mutilates children.

Because of this, among the Woke Gestapo, Rowling is called a TERF, which stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

Emma Watson is the actress who co-starred in the Harry Potter movies. Watson has publicly criticized Rowling for telling biological truths.

Yes, for simply standing up for biological truth and keeping women safe in what should be women-only spaces like bathrooms, locker rooms, and prisons, Rowling has faced vicious attacks from the demented and dangerous lunatics in the transsexual movement. TERF Cunt is only the latest. But the fact that producers are having difficulty casting these roles is a good sign that public opinion has shifted in favor of Rowling and against the child mutilators.

“A play that criticises JK Rowling’s views on gender is struggling to cast women, with 90 actresses so far rejecting parts,” reports the Telegraph. “The production is yet to cast any of the female roles, including that of Rowling herself.”

“The part of Harry Potter film star Emma Watson has also been repeatedly turned down,” the report adds, “and around 90 actresses have refused to take part in the project amid concerns over its critique of Rowling.”

The roles of Watson’s male co-stars, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, have been cast. Both have criticized Rowling, as well.

“Creative producer Barry Church-Woods told the Telegraph: ‘This project has met some kind of resistance every step of the way, though I’ve been generally surprised by how difficult it has been for us to recruit the female cast in particular.

“It’s a well-paid gig meeting industry standards and the script is terrific,” Church-Woods said, adding: “I think it’s fair to say that a few things are coming into play in casting.”

“There is some suggestion that the actress may have ideological misgivings about the play, or be concerned about a potential backlash,” the Telegraph surmises.

And that is very, very good news. Remember, most actors and actresses are concerned primarily with status. Status within the acting community is vital to get work. So, when you have 90 actresses turn down a role, that tells us that within the acting world, taking that job will hurt their status, which means Rowling is winning.

Thanks in no small part to Rowling’s moral courage on this issue, the tide is finally turning against the child mutilators.

