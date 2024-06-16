Actor Matt Bomer: I Lost ‘Superman’ Role Because I’m Gay, My Sexuality Was ‘Weaponized’ Against Me

Actor Matt Bomer claims he lost a role in a Superman film in the early 2000s because he was outed as gay, saying his sexuality was “weaponized” against him.

“I went in on a cattle call for Superman, and then it turned into a four-month audition experience,” Bomer recalled during his appearance on Monday’s episode of Hollywood Reporter‘s podcast, Awards Chatter.

“I was auditioning again, and again, and again, and flying out to New York, and doing chemistry reads, and flying out to L.A., and doing chemistry reads, back to New York, flying back to L.A. to do a screen test, and it looked like I was the director’s choice for the role,” he added.

Bomer, who was reportedly let go from CBS’s soap opera Guiding Light while he was auditioning for a Superman film — which was ultimately axed — said he was sure he’d get the role, given that he had signed “a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.” at the time.

“On Guiding Light, there was a killer in town, as you’ll recall, and, so, I think they needed somebody to pin it all on, and I think the executive producer, very kindly, wanted to free me up, just in case this job came through, and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be the killer, we’re writing you off the show,” Bomer said.

“I guess I basically got fired, but in a generous way,” the Magic Mike actor added.

After being asked if he thinks “what you were keeping private about yourself still at that time might have been used against you,” Bomer replied, “Yeah, that’s my understanding.”

“That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you,” the White Collar star added. “How, and why, and who, I don’t know, but yeah, that’s my understanding.”

While the Superman film never came to light, it was reportedly replaced by the 2006 film Superman Returns, starring Brandon Routh and directed by alleged sexual deviant Bryan Singer.

Bomer ended up publicly coming out as gay in 2012, a year after marrying publicist Simon Halls.

In 2020, the actor told Attitude magazine that he believes coming out as gay has “cost” him career opportunities in Hollywood.

“There are definitely more opportunities for gay actors than ever before – but there’s still a price to pay for being out,” he said at the time.

“I came out at a time when it was very risky to do so,” Bomer added. “I had a studio film that was about to premiere, and a television series coming out. But to me it was more important to be my most authentic self, both for my family, and for myself.”

