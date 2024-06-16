The Kardashian family matriarch Kris Jenner admitted that she still wants to get pregnant at the age of 68 after having six kids.

Kris Jenner gave her admission during Thursday’s episode of the Hulu series The Kardashians while talking with Khloe Kardashian, Malika Haqq, and Scott Disick about Malika having a second child.

“I would be pregnant right now if I could,” Kris said.

“Oy,” Khloe responded.

Kris Jenner said that she “just can’t” be pregnant now at the age of 68, to which Khloe responded by saying that she still can carry as a surrogate.

“You know you can,” she said. “You know your uterus doesn’t age. So you’re good if you wanna carry her baby.”

“You can carry for me. You can be my surrogate,” Malika added.

“No, it’s okay,” Kris Jenner said.

Kris later said that relates to Malika wanting more kids.

“I know what it must feel like to want a sibling to have for your baby, because I always had that feeling deep down in my heart and soul,” Kris said.

“That’s why I had six kids,” she added. “I had a baby at 23, and then every couple years I had a baby for a while. And then I got married and had two more. So that was my passion.”

Kris talked about having Kendall Jenner at age 40.

“I had Kendall when I was 40,” Kris said in a confessional. “I really wanted Kendall to have a sibling that was closer in age to her. So I had Kylie when I was 41. And it wasn’t easy. I got terrible gestational diabetes when I was pregnant with Kylie. And with Kendall, I remember having a miscarriage right before, so I was nervous the whole time.”

Kris had Kourtney, Kim Khloe, and Rob with her first husband, attorney Robert Kardashian, and had two kids – Kendall and Kylie – with her second husband Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner).

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.