Joy Behar Mocked Hard After Claiming Trump Will Cancel ‘The View’ if Elected

Internet trolls came out in force after Joy Behar shared her paranoid delusion former President Trump would cancel ABC’s The View if elected in November.

As Breitbart News reported, MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow inspired conspiratorial dread during an appearance on The View this week when she said “no one will be safe” if Trump wins. Joy Behar took it a step further to suggest that Trump would even seek to have The View canceled.

“Some people think that sounds overdramatic but I’m right there with you. I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after, however he has to, whether it’s through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors to get us off the air maybe or you. How seriously should we be taking that?” wondered Behar.

“Well, so I was asked am I worried about me and my answer was I’m worried about all of us. I’m no worried about me than I am worried about everybody in the country,” Maddow responded.

Planting their tongues firmly in their cheek, people on social media used Behar’s paranoid thinking to troll her even further.

“Until now, I was planning to vote for Donald Trump for a third time But I cannot in good conscience support a man who will cancel The View, long known for its total impartiality and the towering intellect of venerated panelists such as Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar,” said one user.

“LOL sounds like a great deal!” said another user.

“I was already voting for him! They don’t have to convince me further!” said another.

“Guys there might be 46-48 states in play,” said Scott Jennings.

Guys there might be 46-48 states in play https://t.co/8b5hFmTUfR — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) June 18, 2024

Until now, I was planning to vote for Donald Trump for a third time But I cannot in good conscience support a man who will cancel The View, long known for its total impartiality and the towering intellect of venerated panelists such as Whoopi Goldberg & Joy Behar pic.twitter.com/dum9YJOBZa — Reaganite ❄️ (@emperoreaganite) June 18, 2024

great, you've finally managed to push me into anti-anti-Trump territory. https://t.co/bl0Y7Q87tQ — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) June 18, 2024

can we elect him TODAY?! https://t.co/mZoSWKywu5 — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 18, 2024

If Trump promises to cancel The View he will win all 50 states! https://t.co/IZaLqtP6QT — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) June 18, 2024

