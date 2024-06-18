Rachel Maddow: ‘I Don’t Think Anyone Is Safe’ in Second Trump Term

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that no one will be “safe” from Donald Trump if he wins the presidential election in November.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “There has been a lot of talk about Trump seeking retribution if he gets into office for his legal troubles, for his personal troubles, for his hair, whatever. He always has somebody to blame, you know? So you said recently that you thought that you as an outspoken critic, could be a target yourself. Some people think that sounds overdramatic but I’m right there with you. I think that he is so vindictive that he will go after, however he has to, whether it’s through the IRS maybe, or even through sponsors to get us off the air maybe or you. How seriously should we be taking that?”

Maddow said, “Well, so I was asked am I worried about me and my answer was I’m worried about all of us. I’m no worried about me than I am worried about everybody in the country. I think it’s bad having somebody saying give me as much power as you can in this country so I can use it to go after other Americans, so I can use it to go after these subhuman internal enemies and destroy them. That’s just not a good system for anybody. I don’t think anybody is safe if that’s the sort of basis on which he wants to get more power.”

She added, “If he decides he’s going to go after you or me or anybody who is well known, we have resources, we’ll likely be fine, but I think there’s a pattern where he picks out individual people and effectively terrorizes them.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN