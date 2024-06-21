‘The Acolyte’ Star Amandla Stenberg Drops Diss Track of ‘Star Wars’ Fans: ‘F**king Tired of Suppressing My Rage’

Actress Amandla Stenberg — the “nonbinary” star of Disney’s lesbian witch-focused Star Wars series, The Acolyte — posted a music video to social media Wednesday attacking “racists” and lamenting how much oppression she has experienced in the past 400 years.

“Happy Juneteenth,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “And to those who are flooding me with intolerable racism — since it took me 72 hours on my laptop to make this song and video, u got 72 hours to respond. and I expect choreo!!”

In her rap video, Stenberg sings, “I was running from city to city to speak on a story, you know the one, police murdering a black boy. My people cried in theaters finding release, white people cried they could see us as human beings.”

This line seems to be referring to a 2018 interview with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah in which she discussed her role in the film, The Hate U Give. In the video clip that has resurfaced near the premiere of The Acolyte, Stenberg explained that the whole point of her involvement in the film was to “make white people cry.”

In the song’s hook, Stenberg grumbles, “We so bored, don’t fuck with your discourse,” and she goes on to complain that people have misappropriated the word “woke.”

“They spinning ‘woke,’ bastardize it and appropriate it. Last I recall, woke was something we created, speak truth to power, keep an eye out for you silly racists,” she says.

“Now they use it to describe anything they threatened by … it was all about people recognizing bigotry, the power of community, not fodder for your clickbait,” she exclaims.

Stenberg also says she has been “taking bullshit” from her critics for centuries, by virtue of having enslaved ancestors.

“I’m sick and fucking tired of suppressing my rage. 400 years of taking their bullshit to compartmentalize like my ancestors had to encaged,” she raps.

“If you don’t confront the pain that you live with it’ll manifest as addiction, disease, and hate. I’ve seen the infection repression can give ya, I’m not gonna be the next one sent to an early grave,” she says.

Stenberg, who now claims to identify as nonbinary after previously saying she was bisexual, has become a subject of social media controversy for her anti-white comments and for being the face of the newest Star Wars series that has been labeled the gayest series yet.

She has also gone on repeated tirades about how black women are not valued in the U.S., even though her career continues on an upward trajectory and she has been featured prominently is at least two major Hollywood movie franchises: The Hunger Games and Star Wars.

Her new show has become the lowest-rated (by viewers) of all Star Wars series — created and produced by Leslye Headland, the former personal assistant of Harvey Weinstein.

The Acolyte at the time of this story has only released half of its eight-episode first season on Disney’s streaming service, Disney+.

