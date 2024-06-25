Florida Rapper Julio Foolio Shot and Killed in Tampa

Julio Foolio, a Florida rapper based out of Jacksonville, was shot and killed on Sunday in Tampa at the age of 26.
Attorney Lewis Fusco confirmed Julio Foolio, real name Charles Andrew Jones II, died early Sunday during a shooting. Per First Coast News:
The Tampa Police Department said it received a 911 call regarding a shooting at 11606 McKinley Drive at approximately 4:40 a.m. and later confirmed Jones’ death.
“The victim in this morning’s shooting is believed to be Charles Jones (DOB: 6-21-1998). Positive identification is pending confirmation from the Medical Examiner’s Office,” the agency said in a statement.
A release said officers observed two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of a hotel. Four people were injured in the shooting, police said, with one person pronounced dead. Three other victims were treated at a local hospital.
Police have said the investigation into the shooting remains active and they have called on members of the public to provide any tips that could lead them to the shooters.
The rapper’s death came after he celebrated his birthday on June 21. “God thank you for allowing me to see another year and to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote on X.
God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday ✊💕 appreciate all the birthday wishes so far
— ESPN 98💔 (@Espn_Foolio) June 21, 2024
In a press release, the rapper’s attorney said that he had been staying at an Airbnb over the weekend to celebrate his birthday before being asked to leave after exceeding occupancy limits.
“Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed,” said Fusco.
“While these events involving our client, Mr. Charles Jones, have been disclosed by law enforcement, we are unable to provide further comments at this time until additional details become public record. We kindly request that the privacy of Mr. Jones and his family be respected during this difficult time,” he added.
The rapper had previously survived a shooting in November 2021 when a bullet grazed him in the Jacksonville’s Riverside area. He said he had been at a recording studio and later said on Instagram, “Y’all miss a whole 100 shots literally.” The rapper had also been at the center of a feud between gang KTA and the gang ATK, which includes rapper Yungeen Ace.
