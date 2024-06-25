Florida Rapper Julio Foolio Shot and Killed in Tampa

A release said officers observed two vehicles that had been shot at in the parking lot of a hotel. Four people were injured in the shooting, police said, with one person pronounced dead. Three other victims were treated at a local hospital.

The rapper’s death came after he celebrated his birthday on June 21. “God thank you for allowing me to see another year and to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote on X.

Police have said the investigation into the shooting remains active and they have called on members of the public to provide any tips that could lead them to the shooters.

God thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday ✊💕 appreciate all the birthday wishes so far — ESPN 98💔 (@Espn_Foolio) June 21, 2024

In a press release, the rapper’s attorney said that he had been staying at an Airbnb over the weekend to celebrate his birthday before being asked to leave after exceeding occupancy limits. “Mr. Jones had been in Tampa to celebrate his birthday over the weekend. Law enforcement reports indicate that he initially stayed at an Airbnb but was asked to leave due to exceeding occupancy limits. He subsequently relocated to the Holiday Inn, where he was involved in an incident in the hotel parking lot and reportedly ambushed,” said Fusco.