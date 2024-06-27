Model Amber Rose Goes Full MAGA to 3.5 Million Followers

Model and actress Amber Rose went full MAGA to her 3.5 million followers on X, further underlining her endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Rose shared a picture of herself wearing a MAGA hat while wearing a gold necklace with a miniature bust of the former president. Take a look:

Rose’s photo comes several days after she publicly endorsed the former president in his 2024 bid against Joe Biden.

As Breitbart News previously reported, rappers such as “Waka Flocka Flame, Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Money Man have expressed their support for Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.”

Amber Rose has not said why she has endorsed Trump for President.

According to Sopranos star Drea De Matteo, Hollywood has become a place full of “quiet” Trump supporters.

“Anyhow, yes, there are a lot of quiet Trump supporters,” she told Fox News. “I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I’m curious. I wonder if De Niro got paid a locations fee, because he had to travel to the courtroom to do that.”

