11 Rappers Backing Donald Trump in 2024: ‘He’s a Soldier,’ ‘We Miss You’

When you think rap music, you don’t often think of enthusiastic support for Republican politicians, but you can never underestimate former President Donald Trump’s ability to defy expectations.

In 2020, President Joe Biden received support from rap stars like Cardi B and Snoop Dogg, but both celebrities have distanced themselves from the unpopular incumbent as he and Trump head toward a rematch. More and more recording artists are going negative on Biden, including 50 Cent, Meek Mill, and Ice Cube, and a surprising number of their peers are openly endorsing Trump as he campaigns for a second term in office.

Here are 11 famous rappers who have expressed their support for Trump’s 2024 run.

1. Sexyy Red

Rapper Sexyy Red says she wishes Trump was still in office, adding that everyone in “the hood” agrees.

“I like Trump,” Sexyy Red told comedian Theo Von during an October 2023 episode of his This Past Weekend podcast. “They support him in the hood.”

“At first, I don’t think people was fucking with him. They thought he was racist, saying little shit against women, but once he started getting black people out of jail and giving people that free money — aw, baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office,” she said.

“Trump, we miss you,” Sexyy Red added. “I love Trump.”

2. Kodak Black

Rapper Kodak Black defended Trump in April 2023, after the former president was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“I feel like these people are on some other shit,” Kodak Black told his followers in Instagram Live video at the time. “They’re gonna try to get Trump out the way ’cause Trump a stand-up nigga. Biden will let a nigga do anything.”

“Trump a real nigga,” the rapper continued. “He’s a soldier. It ain’t even about no shit about how he snapped for a nigga. It ain’t even about that, ’cause you gotta think about it, bruh, Trump’s already that nigga. Y’all get off Trump, man.”

Notably, Trump used his presidential pardoning powers in 2021 to commute the remainder of Kodak Black’s sentence involving a federal gun charge. After that, the rapper showed off his autographed “Make America Great Again” hat to TMZ, telling the outlet, “Trump know what’s up.”

3. Waka Flocka Flame

Rapper Waka Flocka Flame has expressed support for Trump in the past, but endorsed the former Commander-in-Chief in October 2023 with a post on X/Twitter that read, “TRUMP2024.”

Days later, the rapper shared a photo of himself and Trump with his more than 1 million followers, captioning the image, “#NewProfilePic.”

4. Azealia Banks

Rapper Azealia Banks said in November 2023 that she will be voting for Trump in the 2024 presidential election, telling Britain’s The Standard that she admires his sense of humor and his survivalism in the face of non-stop attacks.

“He’s just fucking funnyyy,” Banks told the newspaper. “He’s been through how many bankruptcies? How many wives? How many television shows? Seriously, nothing can take him down.”

5. Chief Keef

Rapper Chief Keef reacted to Trump’s August 2023 arrest in Georgia by sharing a doctored photo of the 45th president holding up a gang sign, writing that “all the blacks” will have Trump’s back if he were to be sent to prison.

“Nah my boy in dat bitch bangin’ on dem folks,” Chief Keef wrote in an Instagram Story. “I know whatever deck he on he good in the hood for sure he finna run the prison. That boy finna be eating like a MF all da Blacks finna have my boy back.”

6. Benny The Butcher

Rapper Benny The Butcher took to X/Twitter in August 2023, writing, “I’m votin Trump 2024.”

In January, the rapper expressed frustration with voting Democrat, telling Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, “A lot of times, African Americans — we vote Democrat and what the fuck that been doing for us?”

Benny The Butcher added that his August 2023 post on X/Twitter was him “expressing my frustrations on that.”

The rapper also recently made a reference to Trump winning in the 2024 presidential election in his new song, “Everybody Can’t Go,” in which he raps, “Know I’ma win, like the election if Trump run again.”

7. Lil Pump

Rapper Lil Pump endorsed Trump in the 2020 presidential election, but his support for the former president has clearly not wavered, as the “I Love It” rapper recently revealed a massive tattoo of Trump on his thigh to honor the “greatest president of all time.”

In August 2023, Lil Pump also posted his own mugshot side by side with Trump’s in an act of solidarity after the 45th president surrendered himself into custody and was booked by the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on charges stemming from District Attorney Fani Willis’ indictment.

“FREETRUMP,” Lil Pump wrote in the caption of his August 2023 post.

In 2020, the rapper also attended Trump’s rally in Miami ahead of the that year’s presidential election.

8. Bandman Kevo

Rapper Bandman Kevo revealed in an August 2023 interview on the We In Miami podcast that he had gotten Trump’s mugshot tattooed on him, adding that this was actually the second tattoo he has gotten of the former president.

After being asked to elaborate on his love for Trump, the rapper said that he makes a lot of money, and President Joe Biden “got me paying a lot in taxes.”

“I feel like the Democrats is more, like, for people who need help, ‘Oh, we’ll give you this, you can get more food stamps or more this or more that,’ you know?” Kevo said.

“To be honest, Trump got me out of jail like six months early,” the rapper added.

After that, a seemingly surprised We In Miami podcast co-host asked, “Trump pardoned you?” to which Kevo replied, “Yeah.”

9. OhGeesy

Rapper OhGeesy told TMZ in an October 2023 interview that he agreed with Sexxy Red’s comments regarding the need for getting Trump back into the Oval Office.

“Yeah, we fuck with Donald Trump, he brought the stimulus checks, man, we need some more of that right now,” OhGeesy said. “Bring Donald Trump back in, shout out Sexyy Red, too.”

10. Peezy

Rapper Peezy took to social media last month to ask the public if they knew were he could get his hands on a pair Trump’s newly-released limited-edition sneakers, adding, “Fuck Joe Biden” and “Fuck Kamala Harris.”

“I’m trying to find my nigga Donald Trump gym shoes, man, the Trump ones, man, if anybody got them bitches in the 13, call me,” Peezy said.

“Fuck Joe Biden. I’m rocking with Trump. Fuck Kamala Harris, I rock with Trump. Free Trump!” the rapper added. “If you got them mother fucking gold ones, call me, I want them right now!”

11. Money Man

Rapper Money Man said last week during an interview on the HoodClips podcast that he would vote for Trump in November.

“I fuck with Trump,” Money Man said. “I would go Trump [in the voting booth]. I’m fucking with Trump, man.”

“This my thing, I don’t think the Democrats did shit for us, man. I don’t see niggas getting rich out this bitch, man — at least the other side, they gonna tell you how they feel, you know what I’m saying?” the rapper added. “Shoutout to Trump, man.”

Within the last five years, other rappers including Lil Wayne, Kanye West, and 6ix9ine have expressed their support for Trump. Interestingly, rapper Snoop Dogg said in January, “I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.