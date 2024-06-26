‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo: Hollywood Full Of ‘Quiet’ Trump Voters, Actors Getting Paid to Support Biden

Hollywood star and The Sopranos alum Drea de Matteo says Hollywood is full of “quiet” Trump supporters and questioned how much actors are getting paid to publicly support President Joe Biden ahead of the November election.

de Matteo told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on Monday that she thinks “a lot of quiet Trump supporters” in Hollywood.

The actress — best known for her role as Adriana La Cerva in the hit television series, The Sopranos — also reacted to a montage of actors played before her interview, saying, “That was a hard intro to watch.”

“Was it Jack Black’s legs?” Watters quipped, to which de Matteo replied, “No, it’s the Italians, man. We’re talking about Fauci, we’re talking about De Niro. I am mortified right now by my people. I don’t know understand what we’re doing here.”

“Anyhow, yes, there are a lot of quiet Trump supporters,” she added, before surmising how much money actors are being paid to publicly declare support for Biden.

“I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I’m curious,” she said. “I wonder if De Niro got paid a locations fee, because he had to travel to the courtroom to do that.”

Watters then asked, “Is that how that works? Do you guys get paid?”

“I mean, can you just maybe not give them cash like Bob Menedez or slip them a gold bar, but can you just kinda make it like a silent deal like, ‘Oh, we’ll give you this next role or you know we’ll get you a book deal.’ Is it something like that, or an appearance fee?” the Fox host added.

de Matteo replied, “I don’t know. I don’t really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, Sopranos, we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts.”

“So, I’m still an outcast, here I am. They’re going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden,” the actress joked.

