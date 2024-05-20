Model and actress Amber Rose issued an endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Rose, shared a photo of herself with Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump on Instagram with the caption, “Trump 2024,” with the American flag.

Rose was born in Philadephia, Pennsylvania on October 21, 1983. She became well-known in the entertainment industry after she appeared in music videos for rapper Young Jeezy and Kanye West, Nicki Minaj, Wiz Khalifa, and Ludacris.

While Rose was dating Kanye West in 2009, Ford agency signed her as a model, according to PageSix.

In 2015, Rose was inspired by a “SlutWalk” that had occurred in Toronto, Canada in 2011, and started her own in Los Angeles in an attempt to fight against slut shaming. The event in Los Angeles aimed to raise awareness regarding the issue of gender inequality, according to the New York Times.

Many of Rose’s followers on Instagram expressed their disappointment at her endorsement of the former president.

“There is nothing more embarrassing being a woman and voting for trump,” one user wrote.

Another user wrote, “Someone please just turn the internet off for me because girl what.”

“Contradictory to EVERYTHING you claim is so important to you,” another person wrote. “You blow with the wind…girl bye. Kamala wouldn’t take a pic with you anyway.”

Rappers such as Waka Flocka Flame, Azealia Banks, Chief Keef, and Money Man have expressed their support for Trump in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

Other celebrities who have voiced their support for Trump include actor Dennis Quaid, country music singer Jason Aldean, Sound of Freedom actor Jim Caviezel, and actor Kevin Sorbo, among others, according to Newsweek.

A recent Harvard-Harris poll shows that Trump is leading President Joe Biden by six points nationally. The poll found that Trump was leading with 49 percent, while Biden had 43 percent.