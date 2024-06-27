Ariana Grande Says Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Would Be Her Dream Dinner Guest

Pop star Ariana Grande was slammed by the family of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s victims for once saying that the late serial killer would be her dream guest if she could have dinner with anyone alive or dead. “It seems like she’s sick in her mind,” a victim’s mother said of the singer.

“Years ago, before the Dahmer series, I was in a Q&A with fans, young fans,” Grande recalled during a recent interview. “Someone said, ‘If you could have dinner with anyone living or dead, who would it be?’ And I was like, ‘Mom and dad, is it okay if I give the real answer?'”

“And they were like, ‘Sure, I guess. What’s the answer?’ And I was like, ‘Jeffrey Dahmer is pretty fascinating,'” the “We Can’t Be Friends” singer continued.

“I think I would have loved to have met him,” Grande said. “Maybe with a third party or someone involved, but I have questions.”

The pop star added that the parents reacted to her answer by telling their young daughter, “We’ll explain it later, sweetheart.”

Notably, Jeffrey Dahmer killed 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He is also known for engaging in sex acts with the corpses of his victims before dismembering them.

Shirley, the mother of Tony Hughes, a deaf non-verbal victim Dahmer killed in 1991, told TMZ she became emotional when she heard Grade say the late serial killer would be her dream dinner guest.

Hughes’ mother also said she was disturbed when the “Thank U, Next” singer laughed about her fascination with Dahmer during the interview, adding that she finds it bothersome that Grande didn’t appear to show any empathy for the victims’ loved ones.

“To me, it seems like she’s sick in her mind,” Shirley said. “It’s not fancy or funny to say you would have wanted to do dinner with him. It’s also not something you should say to young people, which she says she did.”

Hughes’ sister, Barbara, meanwhile, told TMZ that she believes Grande should apologize, so that the pop star’s fans know her comments aren’t right.

“Unfortunately, until it happens to her and her family, she just doesn’t know what we have been through,” Barbara added.

