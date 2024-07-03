Hollywood Mogul Ari Emanuel: Biden Debate Has Donors ‘Moving All Their Money to Congress and the Senate’

Hollywood super agent Ari Emanuel has sounded a note of doom for Democrats following Joe Biden’s catastrophic performance during last week’s presidential debate, saying donors are moving their money from the Biden campaign to Congressional races.

Ari Emanuel, who is the CEO of the talent agency Endeavor, also declared Joe Biden to be unfit to run the country, comparing the president to an elderly driver behind the wheel of a car. “We’re in fuck city!” he said at a recent event in Aspen, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.

Emanuel reportedly blamed Biden’s advisers for covering up the president’s precipitous cognitive decline and blasted Biden for reneging on a campaign promise to serve only a single term.

“He said he was going to run for one term, and he’s doing it to restore democracy. He then runs for a second term — that’s the first bit of malarkey, as he would say. He and his cohorts have told us that he’s [been] healthy for over a year,” Emanuel added.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

As far as Democratic donors go, Emanuel painted a dire picture.

“You’ll see in the next couple weeks, if the money comes in … I talked to a bunch of big donors, and they’re moving all their money to Congress and the Senate. It’s a legal issue now,” he reportedly said. “Maybe there’s some wiggle room, but I haven’t seen it. I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer, but we’re in fuck city!”

Despite mounting pressure from the media, donors, and even leaders of his own party, Joe Biden has shown no indication that he will step aside. In fact, he appears to be doubling down on the campaign, setting up a potential civil war within the Democratic party ahead of the upcoming convention in Chicago.

