Watch: ‘Machete’ Star Danny Trejo in Melee During Fourth of July Parade

Machete star Danny Trejo ended up in a brawl while appearing in the Sunland-Tujunga Independence Day Parade on Thursday.

The tough guy actor was sitting in a vintage convertible that was part of the parade when someone reportedly threw a water balloon at the car.

Video of the incident shows the 80-year-old actor jumping out of the vehicle and yelling at the man he identified as the balloon thrower.

In the video, the actor stomps out of the car and makes a beeline toward the man standing on the side of the street. He then appears to take a swing at the man before the two briefly grapple. Trejo appears to fall backward onto the pavement but is immediately back up on his feet and at the supposed offender.

Actor Danny Trejo got into a heated battle with some locals at the Sunland-Tujunga, California parade to celebrate Independence Day. The melee erupted when an individual threw a water balloon at Trejo in his car, and he went after them. pic.twitter.com/v8s4GbIxMP — Sabrina Smolders (@SabrinaSmolders) July 5, 2024

The melee becomes more involved when members of Trejo’s entourage get involved.

The punches quickly subsided when onlookers yelled about the children standing nearby, but Trejo continued yelling despite putting a halt to the fisticuffs.

Another video posted to Instagram seems to show Trejo’s entourage holding him back from again going after them man he thought threw the water balloon.

According to TMZ, the police were called, but by the time officers responded, the combatants had long since dissipated. No arrests were made.

