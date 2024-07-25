Jeffrey Katzenberg: We Are in ‘Good Hands’ with Kamala Harris

As he faces accusations that he concealed Joe Biden’s mental decrepitude from big-ticket donors and other Democrat party elites, Jeffrey Katzenberg has come forward for the first time since the president announced on Sunday that he won’t be seeking re-election.

In a New York Times op-ed on Wednesday, Jeffrey Katzenberg — the former Hollywood studio boss who served as Biden’s re-election co-chair — praised the president as a “hero” for his long political career, while also saying we are in “good hands” with Kamala Harris.

He also revealed that he is now serving as a campaign co-chair for the Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

Katzenberg’s op-ed makes no mention of Biden’s cognitive decline, which became too obvious to deny during last month’s presidential debate. Biden’s humiliating performance precipitated his rapid fall from power in what has been a tumultuous few weeks.

Despite numerous reports that Biden was forced out of the race by party elites, including Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi, Katzenberg portrayed the decision as an act of selflessness made by Biden alone.

“For the president, it was never about himself. It was about what was best for the country. The only thing that mattered was ensuring that Donald Trump never again set foot in the White House. When he saw that this mission was in jeopardy, the president did what few can do: This past Sunday, he selflessly let go of the reins,” Katzenberg wrote.

He said Biden wanted to make sure we are in “good hands” — Katzenberg’s words, not Biden’s — with Kamala Harris.

“Now Kamala Harris is poised to continue this great tradition. She is tested, and she is ready.”

In his op-ed, Katzenberg portrayed Biden as an American “hero” of the old school. “I have seen firsthand who he is,” he wrote, later adding: “His empathy and optimism know no bounds.”

As Breitbart News reported, Jeffrey Katzenberg is currently facing accusations from his own side that he concealed Biden’s serious mental impairments from donors as he sought to raise money for the president’s re-election campaign.

He had even publicly pledged to raise “all the resources” Biden needed to win re-election.

Now, “everyone is furious,”one Hollywood Democratic insider reportedly said. “People are pissed – they feel betrayed.”

