Hollywood Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg Pledges ‘All the Resources’ Biden Will Need to Win in 2024

Hollywood mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg has pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular President Joe Biden (D) will need to win re-election in 2024.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Katzenberg, who is Biden’s campaign co-chair, said he is “confident” the campaign can raise more than the $1 billion in contributions received during the 2020 race.

His comments come days after an ABC/Washington Post poll showed former President Donald Trump (R) leading Biden by seven points in a general election rematch.

“For us, this is about a 19-month marathon, it’s not a sprint,” Katzenberg told the newspaper. “The excitement and enthusiasm level since he’s announced, certainly from the high-end donors I’ve been in touch with, has been very, very high.”

He added: “The president has shown that he’s 80 years young and brings with him the wisdom and knowledge and experience that he has shown during the past two years. He is fit and engaged and has a high level of energy.”

Throughout his presidency and during the 2020 campaign, Biden has faced concerns about his cognitive decline, which has manifested itself in bizarre public ramblings, non-sequitur comments, and an inability to remember basic events, like his recent trip to Ireland.

Biden’s record-low approval rating sits at 37 percent, according to a Gallup survey. His administration is getting hammered for failing to deal with runaway inflation, an increasingly belligerent China, and the wide-open U.S.-Mexico border.

Katzenberg is one of Hollywood’s biggest Democrat boosters. The former Disney boss — who helped launch the short-lived Quibi — was a major fundraiser for Biden’s 2020 campaign, donating more than $600,000 to the effort.

