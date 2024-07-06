Hollywood Donors Rage at Jeffrey Katzenberg for Convincing Them Biden Wasn’t Too Old to Run : ‘People Are Pissed, They Feel Betrayed’

Hollywood Democrat donors have been quietly turning on mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg after he persuaded them into backing Joe Biden under the promise that the president would be physically and mentally fit for another four-year term, despite being 81 years of age.

As Breitbart News reported last month, the former chairman of the Walt Disney Company, CEO and co-founder of DreamWorks “had to engage in some heavy lifting to convince skeptical Democrat donors that President Joe Biden isn’t too old to run again.”

Breitbart News reported:

Last year, Jeffrey Katzenberg — who serves as Biden’s re-election co-chair — faced significant skepticism from some important Democrat contributors who believed the octogenarian Biden isn’t up to another four years in office, according to a New York Times report. Even after Katzenberg tried to allay their concerns, some still weren’t convinced, prompting Katzenberg to invite them to a White House meeting with Biden to persuade them to come aboard.

According to California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), Katzenberg told donors, “Trust me. And if you don’t trust me, trust, but verify. Come with me and see for yourself and engage with the president.”

“He started doing that in a consistent way,” said Newsom. “He really was instrumental in getting people off the sidelines and getting them to dive headfirst in this campaign.”

After Biden’s disastrous debate against former President Trump, wherein he lost his thoughts mid-sentence at times and showed slow and slurred speech, donors who reportedly gave over $30 million to the Biden campaign, at Katzenberg’s insistence ,have been expressing fury.

Per TheWrap:

“What Jeffrey Katzenberg has done here is unbelievable,” said one Hollywood power broker, donor and influential Democrat who declined to be identified. “Jeffrey lied about the whole Biden thing. The whole Biden inner circle lied… It’s such an act of hypocrisy.” “Everyone is furious,” said a leading Hollywood Democratic insider. “People are pissed – they feel betrayed.” They feel betrayed, certainly, because as an elder statesman of the Hollywood community, Katzenberg has personally vouched for Biden’s mental and physical capacity despite concerns voiced early on by donors about the president’s age.

A Democrat insider told TheWrap that Katzenberg has become quite the talk of Hollywood in recent days. While his status in the entertainment industry remains largely untapped, some say that his power as an influencer may be waning following the implosion of the tech company Quibi and now Joe Biden’s campaign, which he enthusiastically pushed on Hollywood donors alongside the likes of George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

“Jeffrey is doing exactly what he did with Quibi,” one power broker told TheWrap. “He just won’t stop calling you, so you just give him money to get [him to leave you alone]. You donate the money. And a lot of people did it. But that’s what happens with Jeffrey.”

“He wants to be a power broker and has completely lost sight of the objective here – which he would say is to get rid of Trump – without telling anybody the truth about his guy,” the power broker added.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

Katzenberg has remained silent following the disastrous debate and the Financial Times reported that he “raised eyebrows” the day after the debate when avoided a meeting to coordinate celebrity endorsements.

Despite calls from Democrat donors and media outlets for Biden to step down, the president has vowed to forge ahead.

