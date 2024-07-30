‘Wet Ass Pu**y’ Rapper Megan Thee Stallion to Headline Kamala Harris Campaign Rally in Atlanta

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2024 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 30,
Christopher Polk/Billboard; Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
Simon Kent

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is right behind Kamala Harris in her 2024 race for the White House, stepping up to be the headline act in the vice president’s rally Wednesday in Atlanta.

Megan confirmed on her Instagram account she’s heading south to support Harris.

She noted fans should expect a special performance at 7:30 p.m. ET. “ATL HOTTIES SEE YOU TOMORROW ,” she wrote in a caption accompanying the news.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)

She also went public with her excitement on Facebook.

This, of course, wouldn’t be Megan’s first time backing Harris.

In March 2023, Harris partnered with Glamour to co-host a Women’s History Month brunch at her residence in Washington, DC.

Megan shared a gallery of photos on her social media profiles depicting her arm-in-arm with Harris even as she faces subsequent challenges on the legal front over sexual harassment charges.

Former First Lady and twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton also bizarrely praised the song “WAP (Wet Ass Pussy)” by the rapper with Cardi B in a viral video clip from their new Apple TV+ series, Gutsy.

“Chelsea follows rap music. She has ever since she was a little girl. But I kind of came to awareness of you with the Cardi B ‘WAP,’” Hillary Clinton says to Megan Thee Stallion while the rapper paints on a canvas, as Breitbart News reported.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.