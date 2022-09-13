Former First Lady and twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea Clinton bizarrely praise the song “WAP (Wet Ass Pussy)” by rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in a viral video clip from their new Apple TV+ series, Gutsy.

“Chelsea follows rap music. She has ever since she was a little girl. But I kind of came to awareness of you with the Cardi B ‘WAP,'” Hillary Clinton says to Megan Thee Stallion while the rapper paints on a canvas.

Watch Below:

Dying of cringe…..Even Megan Thee Stallion looks deeply uncomfortable lmao 😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/rKy4io9vY8 — The Vanguard (@vanguard_pod) September 11, 2022

“I’ve always wanted to do a song with Cardi. As soon as she sent me the song, I think I sent it back to her like the next day,” Megan Thee Stallion explains.

“And it was just so exciting,” the rapper adds. “Because the men, they seem so confident in what they’re saying, and they don’t have no problem with talking about their sexuality, and how they gonna have sex with you. So I was like, ‘Well, I could do that, and it’s gonna sound fire coming from a woman.'”

Chelsea Clinton responds, “It’s great to see women be so kind of fierce.”

“That is my life’s mission, to make sure that I’m always unapologetically me,” Megan responds.

In the series, which debuted on Friday, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton go on a road trip to speak with various “trailblazing women” in an attempt to find out “what exactly does it take to be a Gutsy Woman?” according to the show’s IMDb page. In reality, the show is a vehicle for far-left political causes, such as gun control, and an attempt to elevate Democrat politicians’ celebrity status.

The song “WAP” includes the lyrics: “There’s some whores in this house — wet ass pussy, make that pullout game weak. Yeah, you fucking with some wet ass pussy. bring a bucket and a mop for this wet ass pussy, give me everything you got for this wet ass pussy.”

“I wanna gag, I wanna choke, I want you to touch that lil’ dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat,” the lyrics read elsewhere in the song. “Switch my wig, make him feel like he cheating, put him on his knees, give him some’ to believe in, never lost a fight, but I’m looking for a beating.”

NPR honored “WAP” as one of the year’s best songs in 2020. In 2021, Megan Thee Stallion released a followup song called “Thot Shit,” with a music video showing her tormenting an old white male politician with relentless twerking, then surgically replacing his mouth with a vagina.

