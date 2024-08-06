Jon Voight: Kamala Harris as President Would Be This Country’s ‘Biggest Horror’

Oscar-winning actor Jon Voight said the prospect of Kamala Harris occupying the White House would be the “biggest horror” for the country, adding that Kamala is serving merely as a puppet for the Obamas.

“We the people are in danger, and we must vote for Donald Trump because he will save this nation,” Voight said in a new video posted late Monday.

Watch below:

“We the people are in trouble if this nation picks Kamala Harris,” he said. “We most stop this crime that is happening. It’s a war crime, that Obama is directing and Kamala Harris would be cackling hyena that just listens and repeats. If we do not stop this horror, you ,my friends, will have the biggest horror that you will not know how to end.”

Voight reiterated his long-standing support for former President Donald Trump.

“We must vote for Donald Trump because he will save this nation. And the left are all afraid of his strength because he is only for the people. He’s not for the power, the greed, the lies, or wanting to destroy one’s hard-earned earnings.”

“Our children are in danger,” he later added. “The left is trying to take away your children and turn them into non-binaries.”

The Midnight Cowboy and Heat star was referring to the left’s total embrace radical gender ideology for children, with blue states and the mainstream news media encouraging children to become transgender and identify as “gender non-binary.”

Kamala Harris was ranked as the Senate’s most left-wing member — even more radical than Bernie Sanders. She has repeatedly and publicly endorsed wokeness and DEI, especially equity, which is socialism under the guise of something that sounds innocuous.

She has also actively supported transgenderism and transgender activists.

Jon Voight is set to appear in two high-profile movies this year — Reagan, which opens in cinemas August 30; and Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis, which opens September 27.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com