2019 Ranking Service Rated Kamala Harris as Most Liberal Senator, Further Left than Even Bernie Sanders

Vice President Kamala Harris was rated the most liberal senator in 2019 — further left than even Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) — according to a GovTrack scorecard.

Harris, whom President Joe Biden opted to back after announcing that he will not seek reelection after all, was viewed as the most liberal senator prior to her becoming vice president.

According to GovTrack, the ideology analysis assigns a score to lawmakers according to their “legislative behavior by whether they sponsor and cosponsor overlapping sets of bills and resolutions with other Members of Congress.”

“The score can be interpreted as a left–right scale measuring the dominant ideological difference or differences among Members of Congress, although of course it only takes into account a small aspect of reality,” it explains.

In a list of all 100 senators in 2019, Harris scored #100, winning the title of the most leftist senator. For greater perspective, Sanders came in right behind her at #99. On the flip side, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) scored as the most conservative senator that year.

A breakdown of the rating found that Harris joined bipartisan bills “the least often compared to Senate Democrats,” as just 15 percent of the bills she cosponsored were introduced by a non-Democrat.

The breakdown also found that Harris “held the fewest committee positions compared to Senate Sophomores (tied with 1 other).” She also “was 3rd most absent in votes compared to All Senators.”

This stark reality comes as major Democrat players, including Hillary Clinton and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), now throw their weight behind Harris.

“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States,” Pelosi said in a statement. “My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris is official, personal and political.”