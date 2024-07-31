Left-Wing Slate Says Kamala Harris Has Pushed Trangenderism for 20 Years

Vice President Kamala Harris has been pushing transgender ideology for 20 years, according to Slate, a pro-transgender news site.

“Her record is clear: Harris has been a strong advocate and progressive for transgender rights for 20 years,” Slate wrote on July 29. “She started this work long before it entered the center of national politics.”

The site quoted a pro-transgender activist, Shannon Minter:

She’s not just an ally—she’s a longtime, steadfast, committed, and well-informed ally. … She has repeatedly used her position and influence to help build more institutional and public support for our community. She has constantly strived to bring other people along with her and to create more allies for us—and that is the best kind of ally to have.

That long-standing and consistent support is a problem for Harris because it is on video and it is increasingly unpopular.

Transgenderism insists that government subordinate any public recognition of biological differences between the two sexes and instead enforce individuals’ claim to be a member of the opposite sex.

Many progressives and liberals are eager to defend transgender people as a victimized minority.

But the vast majority of Americans prefer that laws and civic norms recognize the different needs of the two equal, different, and complementary sexes. For example, a January poll reported that a 77 percent majority of Americans say politicians use transgenderism to distract voters from important political fights.

For example. Harris pushed for a law to allow men in jails to get taxpayer-funded cosmetic surgery to make them look less masculine:

Here's Kamala bragging about her work to ensure "every transgender inmate in the prison system" has access to taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgeries. pic.twitter.com/YRukQk7b6y — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) July 30, 2024

Her support for transgenderism is tied to the continued uproar about the mainstreaming of transgenderism into all parts of society, from the Olympics to jails.

On July 31, for example, Ruduxx reported about a transgender man who was transferred to a women’s jail in California:

A trans-identified male convicted of brutally murdering his wife has been quietly transferred to a women’s prison in California. Kier Anderson, 57, was 41 years old and a self-described “bisexual cross-dresser” when he was convicted in 2009 of strangling his wife after she attempted to leave the relationship. … When [sic] it is unknown when Kier was formally transferred into the female estate, the move is likely to have taken place after California’s SB-132 came into effect in January of 2021. Also known as the Transgender Respect, Agency and Dignity Act, the bill formally established the right of inmates to be housed on the basis of gender identity in California. After the law went into effect, 334 male inmates have requested transfer to a women’s prison, and 46 have been approved for transfer. According to Keep Prisons Single Sex USA, fully one-third of all male inmates who have requested such transfers were registered sex offenders.

Similarly, Harris’ deputies allowed a man who pretends he is a transgender woman to appear in her “Women for Kamala” fundraiser:

The Harris campaign held a Zoom "Women for Kamala" fundraiser event featuring Charlotte Clymer, who appeared in a heavily filtered image. Clymer was previously known as Charles Clymer, a male feminist activist who was kicked out of the movement after being accused of being… pic.twitter.com/l4S7FWtuJi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) July 30, 2024

Harris also pushed California to pass a law that eliminated a common defense by defendants charged with murdering transgender people after intimate relations. The defense lawyers in one such case cited their defendant’s rage and embarrassment upon discovering the transgender victim’s true sex amid intimacy.

Slate reported:

Harris convened a two-day national conference to discuss ways to counter the “gay panic” defense, drawing together law enforcement personnel, academics, activists, and even the prosecutor and defense lawyers from the Araujo case. Minter was there. He recalls being “stunned” that Harris went out of her way to address not just “gay panic” defenses in general but specifically their deployment against trans victims.

“On trans issues, her record is surprisingly consistent,” Slate concluded.

Harris’s family members also promote transgenderism:

Meet Kamala Harris’ niece Meena, the media exec and children’s author who is producing Dylan Mulvaney’s new show ‘F-ghag’ https://t.co/kz5RG4Qg8f pic.twitter.com/w6oB0JQhkE — New York Post (@nypost) July 31, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris posts X statement about protecting LGBTQI+ children accompanied by a photo of her hugging a scantily clad drag queen. “Our LGBTQI+ children should not fear who they are. No one should be made to fight alone. We are all in this together and we… pic.twitter.com/ZAAStTeekX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 19, 2024

Since she became Vice President in 2021, she has repeatedly displayed her support for transgenderism.

Kamala Harris just met transgender Jesus at the White House. pic.twitter.com/ZHlCl2vbcN — Joe Quinn (@SeosQuinn) June 19, 2024

Kamala Harris, San Francisco Democrat, never met a drag queen she didn't like. There used to be a day when "a chicken in every pot" was the campaign slogan. For Harris, it is "a drag queen in every classroom." Here our esteemed Vice President is with drag queen "Patti Gonia" at a… pic.twitter.com/A7jJfa4J7a — Robert A. J. Gagnon (@RobertAJGagnon1) July 24, 2024