‘Megalopolis’ Director Francis Ford Coppola on Jon Voight: ‘Our Wonderful Cast’ Reflects ‘All Sorts of Political Ideas’

Renowned filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola praised the cast of his new movie Megalopolis during a press conference on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, defending his casting decisions that include Oscar-winner Jon Voight, who is an outspoken Trump supporter.

“One of the things I might say about our wonderful cast is that they reflect all sorts of political ideas,” said Coppola.

He also thanked Voight for encouraging him to make the movie during its early stages, while also acknowledging that they occupy different political worlds.

Decades in the making, Megalopolis had its world premiere Thursday at Cannes where it elicited sharply divided reactions to its depiction of a futuristic New York in the throes of decadent decline a la the Roman Empire.

The New York Times has taken an especially hostile approach to the movie, with its reporter mocking it as a “fiasco.”

Adam Driver leads the ensemble cast, which also includes Jon Voight, Shia LaBeouf, Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, and Giancarlo Esposito.

During the press conference, the 85-year-old Francis Ford Coppola was asked about his views on the political future, especially regarding former President Donald Trump.

“Men like Donald Trump are not at the moment in charge, but there is a trend happening in the world,” he said. “There is a trend toward the more neo-right, even fascist tradition, which is frightening. Anyone who was alive during World War II saw the horrors that took place and we don’t want a repeat of that. So again, I think it’s the role of the artists of films to shine a light on what’s happening in the world.”

But then, Coppola deferred to Jon Voight, who was also in attendance.

“Jon, you have different political opinions than me,” the filmmaker said, before adding, “One of the things I might say about our wonderful cast is that they reflect all sorts of political ideas. This is not just one notion.”

Voight joked: “How did you find that out?”

The actor didn’t get political, saying instead that he agrees with Coppola’s vision in the film.

“I agree with this film, Francis’ vision that says human beings are capable of solving every problem we get ourselves into. We can do it. That’s what the last moments of the film that Adam is beautifully saying. We can do it. We must bond together, we must help each other, we must listen to each other and we must take this on and make a better world,” he said.

Later, Coppola acknowledged Voight’s contributions to the movie in its early stages while also acknowledging their differences.

“He was one of the earliest actors who said you have to makes this,” Coppola said, adding, “And politically we’re not in the same world. So there are different opinions here, definitely.”

Voight has been a staunch Trump supporter since the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Midnight Cowboy star recently endorsed Trump’s run for re-election, saying the former president will “overrule the barbaric animals destroying our country.”

