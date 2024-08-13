James Woods Shares Photo of Biden Holding Hands with Former KKK Member, Democrat Senator Robert Byrd: ‘This You, Joe’

Veteran actor James Woods shared a photo of President Biden with former KKK member Robert Byrd, a now-deceased Democrat senator, after the president suggested that former President Donald Trump made the KKK feel comfortable.

“Every other time the Ku Klux Klan’s been involved they’ve worn hoods, so they’re not identified,” Biden said in a recent intervie. “Under [Trump’s] presidency, they came out of those woods with no hoods, knowing they had an ally. That’s how I read it. They knew they had an ally in the White House and he stepped up for them.”

In response, James Woods shared a photo of Biden campaigning in 2008 with Robert Byrd.

“This you with the Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops, Joe?” he captioned.

This you with the Ku Klux Klan Exalted Cyclops, Joe? https://t.co/MOjuAglVZH pic.twitter.com/KhxdZmvIg5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 12, 2024

According to USA Today, the photo of Biden and Byrd “was taken by the Associated Press in October 2008 at a campaign rally in Charleston, West Virginia, during the time that Biden was running for vice president alongside then-Sen. Barack Obama. Byrd grew up in West Virginia, which is where he got involved with the KKK.”

“Many of the ‘best’ people were members — even senators and other high officials,” he wrote in his autobiography. “It was with such background impressions, therefore, that I sought to become a member of the KKK in the early 1940s.”

Byrd later rose to become “Exalted Cyclops” of his local chapter. Byrd wrote of his membership in his 2005 memoir: “It has emerged throughout my life to haunt and embarrass me and has taught me in a very graphic way what one major mistake can do to one’s life, career, and reputation. Paradoxically, it was that same extraordinarily foolish mistake which led me into politics in the first place.”

Byrd was second-longest-serving U.S. congressman in the country’s history, with six years in the House of Representatives and 51 years in the Senate, serving as both senate minority and majority leader.

