Trump Rips Harris’s Record with Comedian Theo Von: Borders Are Bad, World Is Blowing Up, Kamala Complains but ‘Why Hasn’t She Fixed It’

Former President Donald Trump sat down with comedian and podcaster Theo Von and talked about Vice President Kamala Harris’s record, and how she is campaigning on a promise to fix the problems she has presided over for years.

“She was considered the worst vice president in the history of our country,” Trump told Von of Harris, adding that President Joe Biden is “the worst president ever,” which makes the current administration “a deadly combination.”

Watch Below:

President Trump to Theo Von: “The borders are bad, the world is blowing up,” Kamala Harris “complains about everything. She’s been in office for three and a half years—why don’t you fix it?” pic.twitter.com/7d112axkY6 — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) August 21, 2024

“We have a country where the borders are bad, where the world is blowing up,” the 45th president said, before pointing out that Harris, who is campaigning on fixing the nation’s problems, is currently in office.

“You know what I say about her, ‘Why don’t you do it?’ She complains about everything, she’s been there for three and a half years. Why don’t you do it?” Trump said. “All you have to do is say, ‘Why don’t you fix it? You could fix it right now.'”

“And she won’t talk to you. She won’t talk to anybody. She won’t be interviewed,” President Trump added, to which Von replied, “She’s welcome to come on. I would love to get to talk to her.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Von talked about his struggle to stay sober, and asked the former president about his late brother, Fred Trump, Jr.

Watch Below:

“I’ve been in recovery for the most of the last ten years, from drugs and alcohol,” Von disclosed, before asking President Trump about his late brother.

“Do you remember the last time you saw him?” Von asked, to which the 45th president replied, “I do.”

“I’m sorry to ask about it,” the comedian added, to which Trump answered, “Well, you know, the reason it’s good talking about it is it might help other people. If it helps one other person it’s worth a conversation, frankly.”

Trump told Von that his brother “had periods where he would get sick, very sick. And we thought we’d lose him or we lost him. Then he’d get better, and that happened five or six times.”

“And I just tell people — it’s so tragic — don’t drink. Just don’t drink, and you’re not gonna have a problem,” Trump added.

“I’ve never had a cigarette, and I’ve never had a glass of alcohol. And my brother was incredible. He would tell me, because he knew he had a problem, and he would say, ‘Don’t ever drink. Don’t ever smoke,'” Trump said. “And I never had a glass of alcohol, because of him.”

Von also brought up the U.S. health care system, saying it is “horribly rigged” against the American people.

“Hospitals and insurance companies get away with hiding their prices from all of us,” the comedian said. “They can charge whatever they want — which pretty much feels like some from of extortion.”

“But you had an executive order where you created a federal rule forcing hospitals and insurers to publish all their prices, so that people would be able to know, ‘Okay, if an MRI costs $600 here and it’s $5,000 there, then I can go here and save myself money,'” Von continued.

President Trump noted that hospitals and insurance companies are still not showing their prices because Biden “let it go” once he got into office.

“They hated it, because it would would have made it very competitive,” Trump said, adding that Biden “never enforced it.”

“And to get that approved was a big deal,” Trump added. “That would have brought down the price of, not only just care — that would have brought down the the cost of care by 50, 60 percent, and Biden and Kamala didn’t press it. It was a big thing to get it, but I’ll be pressing it.”

Watch the full interview below:

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.