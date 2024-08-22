Oprah Winfrey Completely Omits Democrat’s Long History of Supporting Segregation in DNC Speech

Oprah Winfrey brought the so-called “joy” to her surprise DNC appearance on Wednesday — literally belting out “Joooooy!” in her signature vocal vibrato to the thousands gathered at the Chicago convention. But what the former talk-show diva left out were historic facts in what amounted to yet another attempt by Democrat elites to manipulate black voters.

In her speech, Oprah Winfrey portrayed Democrats as the party that fights against “bullies,” racists, and sexists. “I have been on the receiving end of it,” the multi-millionaire media queen alleged. She invoked the late Rep. John Lewis (D- GA) as well as school segregation in the South in an effort to bolster to the Democrat party’s claim to be the only choice for black Americans.

But Oprah omitted the fact that many Democrats in the South supported segregation and were among the most vocally opposed to integration.

American history is shot through with numerous examples of elected Democrats quite literally standing in the way of black Americans integrating public schools —

Alabama Governor George Wallace (D) infamously stood in front of Foster Auditorium at the University of Alabama on June 11, 1963 in an attempt to halt the enrollment of black students. In September 1957, Arkansas governor Orval Faubus (D) ordered the state’s National Guard to block their entrance to Central High classrooms in an effort to stop what later became known as the “Littler Rock Nine” from entering.

Numerous Democratic senators voted against the 1964 Civil Rights Act. In Congress, 80 percent of Republicans supported the legislation while less than 70 percent of Democrats did.

In an attempt to stop the bill, some Democratic senators filibustered for 75 days.

In 1977, President Joe Biden voiced opposition to school busing that would have integrated black students, claiming it would lead to his children being raised in a “racial jungle.”

As recently as 2019, Biden praised segregationists, eulogizing the late-Sens. James Eastland (D-MS) and Herman Talmadge (D-GA), who viewed black people as inferior to whites.

Kamala Harris even attacked Biden on his school busing comment during an infamous moment at a presidential primary debate in 2019, with Harris strongly suggesting that Biden was a racist.

But just months later, Harris swept that incident under the rug when Biden chose her to be his vice presidential running mate.

In her DNC speech, Oprah Winfrey attempted to draw a line between young, poor black girls in the South living under segregation and Kamala Harris, suggesting that Harris somehow represents the culmination of their lineage.

But Kamala Harris has nothing to do with blacks in the South. Kamala was raised mostly in Montreal, Canada, and was the daughter of two elite college professors — a Jamaican father and Indian mother.

Democrats are panicking as more black voters are defecting from the party and throwing their support behind former President Donald Trump.

Like the rest of the country, black Americans are fed up with sky-high consumer prices under Kamalanomics, which as made essential goods and services unaffordable for millions of households.

Black communities have also been disproportionately hit by Kamala Harris’ policy of allowing illegal aliens to flood the country, resulting in local governments cutting back on services like policing and public education in order to provide free housing and other taxpayer-funded perks to illegals.

