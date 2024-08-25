Actress Jenna Ortega Says She Deleted Twitter After Seeing Fake Explicit Images of Herself ‘as a Child’

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega said she deleted her Twitter account after receiving explicit AI images of herself as an underage teen.

“I hate AI,” Ortega told the New York Times. “Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.”

The 21-year-old actress went on to say that she first received inappropriate content on Twitter was 12 years old.

“The first D.M. [direct message] that I ever opened myself when I was 12 was an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come,” Ortega said.

“I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, ‘Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.’ I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show [Netflix’s Wednesday] had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it,” she added.

The starlet went on to say, “It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable.”

“Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that,” Ortega added. “So one day I just woke up, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need this anymore.’ So I dropped it.”

Notably, not long after Ortega deleted her Twitter account, the social media platform was purchased by Elon Musk and eventually changed its name to X.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Scream VI actress also acknowledged that there are instances in which AI can be used for “incredible” and “beautiful” things.

“A.I. could be used for incredible things,” she said. “I think I saw something the other day where they were saying that artificial intelligence was able to detect breast cancer four years before it progressed. That’s beautiful. Let’s keep it to that.”

Earlier this month, Ortega noted that everyone in Hollywood “wants to be politically correct,” which she said causes people in the industry to “lose a lot of our humanity and integrity,” because political correctness “lacks honesty.”

