‘Beetlejuice’ Star Jenna Ortega: Hollywood Lost Its ‘Humanity, Integrity’ Because ‘Everyone Wants to Be Politically Correct’

Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega says everyone in Hollywood “wants to be politically correct,” which causes people in the industry to “lose a lot of our humanity and integrity,” because political correctness “lacks honesty.”

“The business that we work in is so touchy-feely,” Ortega told Vanity Fair. “Everybody wants to be politically correct, but I feel like, in doing that, we lose a lot of our humanity and integrity, because it lacks honesty.”

“I wish that we had a better sense of conversation. Imagine if everyone could say what they felt and not be judged for it and, if anything, it sparked some sort of debate, not an argument,” the Wednesday star added, before cocking her head to one side and asking, “Am I describing world peace?”

Notably, Ortega’s Scream co-star Melissa Barrera was fired in November from her role in Scream VII after she accused Israel of committing genocide in its response to a terrorist attack that claimed about 1,200 lives, most of whom were civilians.

In her social media post, Barrera not only referred to Gaza as a “concentration camp,” but also accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” in its war against the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas in retaliation for the October 7 terror attack.

“We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech,” a spokesperson for Spyglass, the company behind Scream VII, said at the time.

As Breitbart News reported, Ortega, who publicly supported the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace, quit the Scream sequel one day after Barrera was fired, but cited scheduling conflicts as the reason for her exit.

