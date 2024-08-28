Michael Rapaport to Rashida Tlaib: Palestinians Don’t Want ‘Free Palestine’

Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport took to social media to mock Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and calls to “free Palestine,” after the anti-Israel representative posted a comment claiming Palestinian “liberation” is not antisemitic.

Tlaib posted:

Rapaport responded:

If by “Liberation” you mean

“From the River to the Sea…blah blah blah” it ain’t happening,it’s never happening & it never was happening https://t.co/RJOmRuBTSm pic.twitter.com/KewHppT6M6 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 28, 2024

Yes, free Palestine. Free Palestine from Hamas. Free Palestine from terror regimes. Free [bleeped] Palestine from themselves. They’ve had many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many opportunities to be free. And they’ve rejected many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, many, and every [bleeped] opportunity to be free. So don’t tell me about “Free Palestine.” Don’t tell Jews about “free Palestine.” Don’t tell Israel about “Free Palestine.” Tell Palestinians to free Palestine.

Rapaport was referring to the fact that Palestinian leaders have rejected every peace deal ever offered to them, and have repeatedly turned down offers of a two-state solution, including those that would have given them all of Gaza and nearly all of the West Bank, with some sovereignty in Jerusalem as well.

