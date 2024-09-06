CNN’s Chris Wallace Launches Anti-Trump Tirade in Interview with Supporter and ‘Reagan’ Star Dennis Quaid

Reagan star Dennis Quaid faced a series of hostile questions from CNN’s Chris Wallace over the actor’s public support of former President Donald Trump, with the left-wing TV host speculating that Ronald Reagan wouldn’t have approved of Trump’s presidency.

Dennis Quaid sat down on this week’s episode of the Max streaming series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace.

“You’ve come out for Donald Trump in this election,” Wallace asked at one point. “And I’m a little curious about that because a lot of people say that there would be no room for Ronald Reagan in Donald Trump’s Republican Party.”

Quaid replied: “Well, I really don’t agree with that in a sense. Yes, Ronald Reagan was a man of his times. And Trump is also, he’s a man of his times. But I do feel that the principles of Ronald Reagan and the principles of Donald J. Trump are very similar.”

Wallace kept harping on the point. “I gotta say, I think Reagan would have been appalled by Trump’s behavior,” the CNN host said.

Quaid once again defended himself.

“Ronald Reagan was America first I would contend,” the actor said. “The circumstances around that, the issues around the election of 1980 are very similar today. You had high inflation, gas prices, what they were, we had hostages in the Middle East. We were told that we were a nation in decline and felt that malaise that Jimmy Carter himself said that and very similar issues to what is going on today.”

As Breitbart News reported, Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as the 40th U.S. president, is scoring big with audiences, earning an “A” on CinemaScore and a 98 percent audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes — despite receiving negative reviews from establishment media critics.

The large cast includes Penelope Ann Miller as Nancy Reagan and Mena Suvari as Ronald Reagan’s first wife, the Oscar-winning Hollywood star Jane Wyman. Oscar-winner Jon Voight plays a former Soviet KGB agent whose telling of Reagan’s victory in the Cold War frames the movie.

Other cast members include Robert Davi and The Wonder Years star Dan Lauria.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com