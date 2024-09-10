Bette Midler Hopes Trump Will ‘Poop’ His Pants During Debate with Kamala Harris

Disney’s Hocus Pocus 2 star Bette Midler couldn’t resist going low ahead of Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Bette Midler expressed her bizarre scatalogical fantasy to see former President Donald Trump defecate on stage during the live ABC broadcast, writing: “Can’t wait for tomorrow night to watch you poop your pants on national TV.”

She also gave Trump a virtual middle finger by posting a vintage photo of herself with Mick Jagger, who brandished his middle finger for the camera.

Bette Midler’s post is the latest in a long line of unhinged missives from the far-left Hollywood star.

She recently suggested that President Joe Biden arrest Republican members of Congress and allow the FBI to use deadly force in order regain Democrat House majority.

In May, Midler was caught pushing the left’s false claim that Hillary Clinton has never questioned election results. In fact, Hillary Clinton was a chief architect of the Russia collusion hoax, which sought to discredit the 2016 election, and has publicly called Trump an “illegitimate” president.

Presidential debates seem to bring out Midler’s most lurid fantasies involving Trump.

In 2020, she urged then-Democratic nominee Biden to kick then-President Trump “in the nuts” during the first presidential debate.

