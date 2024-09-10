Chester Bennington’s Son Slams Linkin Park for Replacing His Late Father with Emily Armstrong: ‘Betrayed’ Your Fans

Jaime Bennington, the son of late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, slammed the band’s co-founder and guitarist Mike Shinoda for replacing his father with Emily Armstrong — who is under fire for previously supporting convicted rapist actor Danny Masterson — declaring, “You have betrayed the trust” of your fans, and even accused Shinoda of “groom[ing]” Linkin Park’s “fan base, Chester Bennington,” and “Chester’s kids.”

“People aren’t having a difficult time wrapping their head around the prospect of Linkin Park reinventing itself. They are having a hard time wrapping their head around how you: 1) Hired your FRIEND OF MANY YEARS [Armstrong] to replace [Bennington] knowing Emily’s history in the Church [of Scientology] and her history as an ally to [Masterson],” Jaime Bennington wrote in a Monday Instagram Story obtained by Variety.

Jaime went on to accuse Shinoda of erasing his father’s “life and legacy,” and even grooming Bennington, his kids, and Linkin Park’s fan base.

“2) Quietly erased my father’s life and legacy in real time, not only during a band interview meant to clear the air about certain aspects of Linkin Park’s history and future, but during INTERNATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION MONTH,” Jaime exclaimed.

“3) Have refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily without so much as a clarifying statement on the variety of victims that make up YOUR CORE FAN BASE,” he added. “No acknowledgement of: the way you groom [your] fan base, [Bennington], Chester’s kids or family.”

Jaime also called out the Linkin Park guitarist for not acknowledging “my falling out with your wife, Danny Masterson victims, or even Emily’s intimidation of those victims.”

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Bennington’s son added, “What you’ve done is not something for people to ACCLIMATE to. It’s not a SHOCK that people are just going to have to take time [to] process and understand.”

“You have betrayed the trust loaned to you by decades of fans and supporting human beings including myself,” he continued. “We trusted you to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention. Now you’re just senile and deaf. Insane.”

“At this point, I would wager that all you [Linkin Park] guys know is disrespect,” Jaime concluded.

As Breitbart News reported, Bennington died at the age of 41 on July 20, 2017 after committing suicide by hanging, and after having previously spoken about his history of abuse by an older male when he was a child — which he said led him to thoughts of suicide.

Seven years after his death, Linkin Park announced their decision to replace Bennington with Armstrong as the band’s new lead vocalist, which outraged fans for a variety of reasons, including Armstrong’s previous support for Masterson — especially given that Bennington was a victim of sexual assault.

Fans are also furious over Armstrong’s alleged ties to the Church of Scientology, as well as the general notion that band members believe Bennington can “is irreplaceable,” with a slew of longtime fans calling for Linkin Park founders to “start a new band.”

Armstrong, meanwhile, has responded to accusations of being a “rape apologist,” saying she “wanted to clear the air” about having supported Masterson, who was convicted of rape and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison last year.

“I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have,” Armstrong said, adding, “I misjudged him.”

“To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” Armstrong concluded in her statement.

Notably, Armstrong is not the only new Linkin Park member.

The band has also replaced their original drummer and co-founder, Rob Bourdon, who left Linkin Park because “he wanted to put some distance between himself and the band,” Shinoda told Billboard.

“He was starting to just show up less, be in less contact, and I know the fans noticed it too,” Shinoda added. “So for me, as a friend, that was sad, but at the same time, I want him to do whatever makes him happy, and obviously everybody wishes him the best.”

