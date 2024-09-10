Watch: Puerto Rican Rap Star Anuel AA Shows Trump Armored Truck During Mar-a-Lago Visit

Puerto Rican rap star Anuel AA is continuing his support for Donald Trump with a visit to Mar-a-Lago to show the former president his armored Humvee-styled truck.

In a video of the meeting posted to X, Trump calls the truck a “serious looking vehicle from my friend over here from Puerto Rico.”

Another video of the meeting posted to Youtube, shows the rapper thanking Trump for all his efforts for Hispanics.

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for all Latinos for the United States,” the rapper said as he shook Donald Trump’s hand.

“We’re going to make America great again,” Trump added.

Anuel AA was one of several rappers who endorsed Trump in Pennsylvania last week at a campaign rally.

Along with Anuel AA, New York Drill rapper Fivio Foreign along with Latin star Justin Quiles all announced their support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.

“For me, it’s a real blessing to be here. I’m from Puerto Rico. Since Trump hasn’t been around, it’s not a secret, we’ve been going through a lot as a country. Joe Biden always promised, promised. A lot of politicians promised through the years. All of us know … the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen, his name is President Trump,” ANUEL AA said during the rally.

“So, all my Puerto Ricans, let’s stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way and let’s make America great again,” he added.

