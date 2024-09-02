NY Rapper Fivio Foreign, Latin Stars Endorse Trump at Pennsylvania Rally: ‘He’s the Best President the World Has Seen’

New York Drill rapper Fivio Foreign along with Latin stars Anuel AA and Justin Quiles all share one thing in common: their support for former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race for the White House is unbounding.

That was immediately evident Friday when Trump was in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, for a campaign rally at the 1st Summit Arena at the Cambria County War Memorial.

Hollywood Unlocked reports Trump made a special effort to acknowledge his supporters.

While Fivio Foreign attended the rally and sat in the massed crowd, the two Puerto Rican stars, Anuel AA and Justin Quiles (aka J Quiles or J Qui), were brought onstage with the Republican presidential nominee.

Foreign and Anuel were also seen greeting each other offstage before Trump introduced both of the Reggaetón stars as “two amazing Puerto Rican musical legends.” He added, “Every Puerto Rican is going to vote for Trump.”

The report laid out what happened next:

While wearing Make America Great Again red baseball hats, Anuel and Quiles walked up to the podium and firmly shook Trump’s hand before Anuel took the microphone and introduced himself to the unfamiliar crowd. Anuel began, “Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here.” He continued, “For me, it’s a real blessing to be here. I’m from Puerto Rico. Since Trump hasn’t been around, it’s not a secret, we’ve been going through a lot as a country. Joe Biden always promised, promised. A lot of politicians promised through the years. All of us know … the best president the world has seen, this country has ever seen, his name is President Trump.” Anuel added, “So, all my Puerto Ricans, let’s stay united. Let’s vote for Trump. I personally spoke with him, he wants to help Puerto Rico grow and succeed as a country. He wants to keep helping Latinos in the U.S. Let’s keep doing things the right way and let’s make America great again.”

Quiles went on to take the podium and, reading from a sheet of paper, he added his own words of praise, “I’ll also say a few words. Mr. President, I’m beyond honored. Mr. President, above all, I like you because, I’ve always said this, you’re not a puppet. I back you because I feel you’re the most honest president we ever had. That’s true!”

He went on to show even more praise, adding, “Saying things how they are, not what you think people want to hear, and that’s very important. A lot of Latinos, we stand strong next to President Trump. Thank you for sharing back there how important building Puerto Rico up again is, and not just Puerto Rico — let’s make America great again!”

As Breitbart News reported, the race in Pennsylvania is tight but Trump can boast a slight edge as his opponent seems more intent on alienating the very people she should be courting.

Kamala’s campaign has a message for Pennsylvania voters pic.twitter.com/rvskQms0A8 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 7, 2024

In a contest that includes third-party candidates, a Wick poll shows Trump with a single-point lead against incumbent Vice President Kamala Harris, 48 to 47 percent.

When it is just the two main candidates, the race is tied at 49 percent.