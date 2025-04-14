President Donald Trump recognized the start of Holy Week and Jesus Christ’s Crucifixion and Resurrection, noting “History was forever changed” in the moment of Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote about how “the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross” was an example of “God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity.” Trump continued to wish Christians around the world a “Happy and very Blessed” Easter holiday.

“This Holy Week, Christians around the World remember the Crucifixion of God’s only Begotten Son, our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and, on Easter Sunday, we celebrate His glorious Resurrection and proclaim, as Christians have done for nearly 2,000 years, ‘HE IS RISEN!'” Trump wrote in his post.

“Through the pain and sacrifice of Jesus on the Cross, we saw God’s boundless Love and Devotion to all Humanity and, in that moment of His Resurrection, History was forever changed with the Promise of Everlasting Life,” Trump continued in his post. “As we approach this Joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a Happy and very Blessed Holiday. America is a Nation of Believers. We need God, we want God and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!”

In a Presidential Message, Trump highlighted how Holy Week “is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion—and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead.”

Beginning with Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and culminating in the Paschal Triduum, which begins on Holy Thursday with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by Good Friday, and reaching its pinnacle in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night. This week is a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion—and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead.

“During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross,” Trump continued. “In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins. Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness—signaling that death does not have the final word.”

Trump’s recognition of Holy Week comes as the White House is preparing for an “extraordinary” Holy Week celebration, according to Fox News.

Jennifer Korn, the faith director of the White House Faith Office told the outlet that “Trump will honor and celebrate Holy Week and Easter with the observance it deserves,” and added that “throughout the week” a Holy Week proclamation with be sent out, among other things.

“Throughout the week, we will distribute a Holy Week proclamation, a special presidential video message (and) host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service,” Korn explained.