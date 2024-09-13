Matt Damon, Lin-Manuel Miranda to Headline $25,000 Per Person Harris Fundraiser in NYC

The Hollywood elite train in support of Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid will continue next week at a campaign fundraiser attended by actor Matt Damon and Broadway musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The fundraiser will be held in New York on September 18 with tickets going at $25,000 per person, according to an invitation obtained by Bloomberg News. Damon and Miranda will be in attendance. Luis A. Miranda, Jr., Lin-Manuel’s father, chair of the Latino Victory, will be co-hosting the event.

“It is all hands on deck to make sure democracy continues to exist in this country,” Luis A. Miranda, Jr.

Reps for Matt Damon issued no statement on the matter.

Coming off her first debate against former President Trump, Harris has a packed calendar of fundraisers for the month of September, some of which includeCommerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and members of Congress.

“Harris’ campaign in late August said it raised $540 million since the vice president took over as the nominee at the end of July. During that time, Harris pulled ahead of Trump who had built a fundraising edge over President Joe Biden,” noted Bloomberg News.

Matt Damon and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s appearance at the Harris fundraiser comes after pop star Taylor Swift issued a formal endorsement of Kamala Harris following the first debate.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” she said.

