Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris: ‘Your Research Is All Yours to Do, and the Choice Is Yours to Make’

Pop star Taylor Swift weighed into the 2024 election mere moments after the presidential debate on Tuesday when she officially endorsed vice president Kamala Harris. In a lengthy Instagram post, Swift posted a photo of herself holding a cat – a reference to JD Vance’s “childless cat lady” comment – before endorsing Harris. Swift did, however, tell her followers that they must make their own choice and do their own research.

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country,” she said.

Swift then referenced a story in which Trump shared AI photos of her falsely endorsing him, saying that it helped to conjure up her “fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation.”

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth,” she said.

After saying that she plans to cast her vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz and particularly praised her VP pick for “standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story,” she concluded.

Swift then signed her post with “Childless Cat Lady.”

Swift’s endorsement of Kamala occurred shortly after the presidential debate on Tuesday night. It remains to be seen how the polls will shift over the next few days. Going into the debate, however, a recent poll showed that while the two are neck-and-neck nationally, momentum currently favors Trump.

“The September 3-5 poll, published Tuesday, finds 48 percent of 1,413 registered voters sampled back Trump, while 49 percent back Harris. One percent is undecided, and one percent would support a third-party candidate,” the poll noted.

Another poll prior to the debate also showed that voters trusted former President Trump on issues of foreign policy.

“The Cato Institute commissioned YouGov to poll 1,500 Americans across Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, three crucial swing states,” noted the report. “Most notably, the survey found that voters trust Trump more than Harris to handle foreign policy by four percent in each state.”

It remains to be seen how Tuesday night’s debate will affect the poll numbers in either direction.

Taylor Swift has remained largely apolitical throughout this election cycle and did not appear at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) as some had hoped.

