Watch: James Addiction Concert Ends with Singer Perry Farrell Assaulting Guitarist Dave Navarro on Stage

A Jane’s Addiction concert in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday ended with singer Perry Farrell assaulting the band’s guitarist, Dave Navarro.

Navarro was performing a guitar solo onstage while Farrell was screaming into the microphone at the closing of a Jane’s Addiction song, when suddenly the lead singer moved toward the guitarist and began screaming into his face, before elbowing him and appearing to scream “Fuck you.”

Watch Below:

Farrell and Navarro then appeared to briefly exchange words, as the singer got in the guitarist’s face, causing him to step back. Farrell then threw a punch, but ended up hitting Navarro’s guitar.

Men who appeared to be crew members, meanwhile, rushed onto the stage to break up the altercation.

“Stop! Stop!” a man said to Farrell as he held him by his shoulders.

Other murmuring echoed in the microphone as the seemingly confused crowd cheered.

“That was wild,” one concertgoer can be heard saying off-camera.

A source told TMZ the incident was coming to a head all night. Farrell was apparently singing verses over and over again, despite his voice sounding fine, which frustrated his bandmates.

The reasons for exactly why Farrell appeared so angry with Navarro remain unclear.

