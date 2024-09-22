Media titan Barry Diller wants to see former President Donald Trump “pushed into the dust heap of history” come November, claiming a Kamala Harris presidency would be “extraordinarily healthy” for America.

Speaking at a recent business summit in West Hollywood, Diller — the mogul who runs the left-wing Daily Beast, among many other media properties — glossed over the many failures of the Biden-Harris administration, including record consumer prices, an unprecedented tidal wave of illegal immigrants, and the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

None of that appears to matter to Diller. What does matter is getting rid of Trump.

“I want Donald Trump pushed into the dust heap of history. I don’t want a contested election, in any way,” Diller said at ithis week at FT’s Business of Entertainment Summit in West Hollywood, California, according to a report from the event by The Wrap.

He also described Trump as “arguably a rotten person.”

Diller reportedly said he wants the race to be a blowout for Harris, because he said it would symbolize a “repudiation” of Trump. “I think that would be extraordinarily healthy [for America],” Diller added.

As Breitbart News reported, Diller recently declared his allegiance to Harris, after being one of many Hollywood mega donors to kick Joe Biden to the curb.

“I unadulteratedly support Kamala Harris,” he recently said, claiming that she will beat Trump’s “broken down ass.”

In 2015, Diller promised that if Trump won the presidency, he would either leave the country or “join the resistance.”

Like many Hollywood types who swore to leave the U.S. under Trump, Diller has remained in the country.

