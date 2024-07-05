Hollywood Titan, Dem Mega-Donor Barry Diller No Longer Supporting Joe Biden Following Debate Fiasco

Hollywood mogul Barry Diller is the latest entertainment industry donor to withdraw his support for Joe Biden following the president’s humiliating debate performance last week.

Barry Diller responded with a terse “No” when asked by The Ankler if he and his wife, Diane von Fürstenberg, are still backing Biden. The Hollywood boss reportedly gave $6,600 to the Biden campaign in 2023, and gave $100,000 to the president and the Democratic Party’s joint super PAC for the general election.

Diller — who once ran Paramount and 20th Century Fox, and is currently chairman of media company IAC, which owns the left-wing The Daily Beast — is a longtime Democrat donor who backed Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He is the latest Hollywood figure to defect from Team Biden.

Among those calling for Biden to step down are Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, and Lost creator Damon Lindelof.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

A recent CBS News poll showed 72 percent of voters believe Biden should not be running for a second term, up nine points from February.

But Biden has stated he has no plans to step aside, saying this week that he intends to stick with the campaign.

This has set up a potential civil war within the Democrat party ahead of the convention in Chicago. Many are pushing for Vice President Kamala Harris or California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to take over from Biden.

But both Harris and Newsom have publicly stated that they still support the 81-year-old president.

