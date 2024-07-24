Mogul Barry Diller, Netflix’s Reed Hastings Lead Hollywood’s Big Donor Parade for Kamala Harris

As quickly as Hollywood elites turned off the money pipeline for Joe Biden, they have now re-opened the spigots for Kamala Harris, showering the vice president with endorsements and enormous sums in the belief that she is their ticket to victory in November.

Leading the way are two reliable Hollywood megadonors — Barry Diller and Netflix’s Reed Hastings.

Reed Hastings, who co-founded Netflix and serves as executive chairman, has officially joined the “KHive,” giving $7 million to her campaign. “After the depressing debate, we are in the game again,” Hastings told The Information. He said it was the largest donation he has ever given to a single candidate.

Veteran studio boss Barry Diller has also declared his allegiance to Kamala Harris. “I unadulteratedly support Kamala Harris,” he told The Hollywood Reporter this week, saying that she’ll beat Trump’s “broken down ass.”

It remains unclear if Diller has donated to Harris’ campaign at this point. Diller previously donated to Biden’s campaign before declaring post-debate that he would no longer be supporting the president’s re-election bid.

Prominent Hollywood fundraising bundlers have also officially endorsed Harris, including George Clooney and Rob Reiner. Numerous celebrity influencers are already going full blast on Harris, including Mark Ruffalo, Bette Midler, and John Legend.

