Kamala Harris Supporter Billy Porter Shames Undecided Voters: ‘Pull Your Sh*t Together’

Actor and prominent LGBTQ activist Pose and Cinderella star Billy Porter tore into undecided voters this week, characterizing them as cowards.

Porter expressed his dismay with such voters in a TikTok video wherein he told the undecideds to “pull your shit together.”

“Imma talk politics for a second. Undecided about what? Pull your shit together. It’s democracy or not. And we all know that,” Porter said walking along the High Line park in New York.

“They’re saying the quiet part out loud now. When people show you who they are, believe them the first time. We did not, many people held their noses and voted for [Trump],” he added.

Porter then called out “people in positions of power” who went along with former President Trump.

“You know who they are. Imma name names later. I’m trying to be nice today but y’all know who I’m talking about. You people in positions of power let this happen, you held your noses and you voted for that man, some of you twice,” he said. “He doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near the office, he never deserved to be anywhere near the office and y’all knew that the first time.”

“You’re not heroes. The people who I’m talking about, you’re not heroes. Undecided about what, people? Undecided about what?” he added.

Porter’s post attracted over 10,000 likes and 50,000 views. In his caption, he wrote, “The decision is clear y’all: democracy or not. This sh*t ain’t regular or normal. My first and last question is: undecided about what?”

Porter’s denunciation of undecided voters echoes sentiments expressed by Star Trek actor and LGBTQ activist George Takei, who said on social media Monday, “If you’re a high profile figure in the LGBTQ+ community, you need to take stand in this election. Both sidesing it when our community is under direct attack from the GOP is an irresponsible cop out.”

Many have interpreted the remarks as an attack on singer Chappell Roan, who has refused to endorse a candidate in the election.

“I have so many issues with our government in every way,” she said. “There are so many things that I would want to change. So I don’t feel pressured to endorse someone. There’s problems on both sides. I encourage people to use your critical thinking skills, use your vote — vote small, vote for what’s going on in your city.”