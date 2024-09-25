FX’s High School Comedy ‘English Teacher’ Shows Teens How to Perform in Drag

The left is praising FX’s new high school comedy series English Teacher for pushing the gay agenda and featuring scenes where a gay teacher brings in a drag queen to show teenagers how to perform in drag.

The series follows a gay English teacher named Evan (show creator and star Brian Jordan Alvarez) who constantly gets in tiffs with the parents of the children in his class — which he bemoans as the “evil intentions” of those “conservative parents” — as he battles to include the gay, transgender, and so-called “non-binary” agenda in his classroom and school, much to the consternation of his much-suffering school principal, Grant Moretti (Enrico Colantoni).

In the pilot for the show, for instance, Evan is called out by a parent for kissing his boyfriend in front of the kids at the school. When one of the parents who disapproves of the sexual display in front of the kids makes a complaint to the principal, Evan launches into an attack on the parents as “homophobes” and book banners who are politically motivated.

In another scene from the show, after Evan is ordered to take the rest of the day off from work, he meets up with his ex-boyfriend and attacks the “evil conservative parents.”

Evan proves to be a gay crusader and says he teaches in a conservative district to counter those evil parents.

“No, but I have to stay there because somewhere bigoted like that is where you can make the most difference. Like, what am I doing if I’m not trying to improve the future for these kids that come through that system. If I just succumb to the evil intentions of their conservative parents, then these kids are going to grow up to be just like them and it’s 1980 again, or worse,” he says in the clip, according to Newsbusters.

Naturally, despite that his ex says they broke up, the segment ends with them hooking up.

In the second episode of the series, Evan starts a discussion at his school book club meeting about the school’s “Powderpuff” tradition which includes the football team dressing up like cheerleaders and performing a funny skit for the student body at a rally. But it turns out some of Evan’s “non-binary” students don’t like the tradition because it is based on the football players “making fun” of men who dress like women.

After the LGBTQAA+ kids complain, Evan asks, “So, you guys just want the boys to be authentic and respectful in their performance. That would make you happy?”

That leads him to bring in a drag queen he knows to teach the football team how to do real drag performances, and not just put on cheerleading outfits and joke around.

Evan then brings in his friend, drag queen Shazam (played by RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars winner Trixie Mattel/Brian Michael Firkus). After Evan introduces the skeptical football players to Shazam, the drag queen makes to explain his avocation.

Shazam: I’m like a dude. Yeah, I’m cool like you guys. I’m a cool dude. I sit home. I wear tube socks. I blow my nose. I have hair. Evan: But when she’s dressed like this, she’s Shazam. Shazam: When I’m dressed like this, I’m your mama.

Evan then tells the boys that “Shazam is gonna teach you guys the proper way to dress like a girl.” And adds, “she and I, we’re gonna be your coaches in this.”

Once the school board finds out about the drag performance plans, they tell Evan that the whole thing is a non-starter. But Evan tells the football team that he is ripping up the memo and they are going to do the drag show anyway. Naturally, the newly feminized football players are all excited to get to perform in the drag costumes, anyway. And, of course, the episode ends as a Cinderella story. The District supervisor loves the show they end up putting on, because, of course he would.

In a subsequent episode, the series took on the topic of support for the left-wing gun control agenda. Unsurprisingly, the anti-gun Evan is seen as the “smart one” and those supporting the pro-gun position in the episode are presented as having empty, foolish, thoughtless ideas in support of gun ownership.

It’s just another series made by liberals focusing on kids that presents left-wing notions as the intelligent position to take, the one that means “progress” and “education,” and presents conservative ideas as “evil,” backwards, and stupid. So, naturally, the critics love it.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston