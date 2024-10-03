Bruce Springsteen Endorses Kamala Harris: Trump ‘Most Dangerous Candidate’ in My Lifetime

Rockstar Bruce Springsteen endorsed Kamala Harris for president this week, referring to former President Donald Trump as the “most dangerous candidate” in his life. Springsteen, whose net worth is an estimated $1.2 billion, recorded his Harris endorsement wearing a flannel short and sitting in a diner.

He previously endorsed Barack Obama and Joe Biden in their run for president.

“Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually and emotionally divided as it does than at this moment,” Springsteen said. “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

“Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime. His disdain for the sanctity of our Constitution, the sanctity of democracy, the sanctity of the rule of law and the sanctity of the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him from the office of president ever again. He doesn’t understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American,” he added.

On the subject of Kamala Harris, Springsteen said that she and Tim Walz are both “committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me, on top.”

“That’s the vision of America I’ve been consistently writing about for 55 years,” he concluded. “Now, everybody sees things different, and I respect your choice as a fellow citizen. But like you, I’ve only got one vote, and it’s one of the most precious possessions that I have. That’s why come Nov. 5 I’ll be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. Thanks for listening.”