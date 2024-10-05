OnlyFans Model Found Dead in Miami Harbor After Rapper’s Yacht Party

OnlyFans model Adriana Vieira was found floating dead in a Miami, Florida, harbor after attending a rapper’s yacht party last month.

The 31-year-old Internet model’s body was found floating in the water on September 22, the Daily Mail reported.

Witness said that the Brazilian native had gone swimming the night before, and that was the last time anyone had seen her.

Vieira originally moved to the U.S. with her son, 6, and her husband, Roberto Tesario, two years ago, but Tesario soon left the family and went back to Sao Paulo. Vieira still wears a wedding band in many of her photos.

“I want my daughter’s death to be investigated and need help me bring her body back,” the mother told the media. “I don’t know how long I have until she’s buried in a pauper’s grave.”

Authorities say that an autopsy is being scheduled in conjunction with a police investigation into her death.

Vieira sold herself to OnlyFans customers as a “big ass and fitness girl,” teasing her content to potential subscribers: “Let me spoil you, baby.”

She also told subscribers that she would upload “random free hot videos and pics and messages when you least expect them.”

Tragically, in between glamorous and prurient photos on her Instagram, Vieira would upload photos of her young, clearly beloved son. “It’s an honor to be your mother,” she wrote on a recent post celebrating his graduation from preschool. “God always makes my dreams come true. I love you my babe.”

The boy is being cared for by a nanny while family members in Brazil make plans to bring him back to his home country.

The name of the rapper Vieira was visiting has not been released. The unnamed rapper is not a suspect in the model’s death, authorities noted.

