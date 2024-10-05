‘Vice’ Filmmaker Adam McKay Slams Fellow Democrats for Celebrating ‘War Criminal’ Dick Cheney

The unholy political alliance between Kamala Harris and Dick Cheney has cemented Democrats as the party of neocon foreign policy and forever wars — a stark, 180-degree pivot from when the left not so long ago demonized Cheney as both Darth Vader and Satan.

Hollywood filmmaker Adam McKay, who directed the 2018 Dick Cheney biopic Vice, knows better than many Democrat elites just how much his own party has changed for the worse.

McKay has called out his fellow Democrats for celebrating Dick Cheney’s endorsement of Kamala Harris, saying in a recent social media post that Cheney is a “major war criminal” and “a far more destructive force than Trump.”

Vice satirically portrays Dick Cheney as evil incarnate — an unscrupulous political animal who sells out his own country and family members in the name of greed and expediency. While accepting a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Cheney, actor Christian Bale thanked “Satan” for giving him inspiration.

The Darth Vader memes of Cheney were once so prevalent that Cheney himself joked about it.

Now, Democrats see Cheney as their Luke Skywalker — no joke. A recent opinion piece in The Hill titled “How the GOP’s Darth Vader turned into Luke Skywalker” heaped praise on Cheney, calling his endorsement of Kamala Harris an act of selfless patriotism.

“Now the bad guy is suddenly the good guy,” the column states in all seriousness.

Breitbart News’ Rebecca Mansour wrote her own column on Dick Cheney, holding the former vice president accountable for his lies to the world that resulted in large-scale death and destruction.

“Dick Cheney wants us to believe that Donald Trump is ‘a greater threat to our republic’ than anyone else in all our 246-year history,” she wrote.

“Sorry, Dick Cheney. If anyone has earned that distinction, it’s you.”

McKay, a far-left activist for decades, quit X/Twitter in 2022 shortly after Elon Musk bought the platform but has apparently returned, unsatisfied with smaller, leftist-friendly social networks.

The filmmaker poses as a crusader against a supposed imminent climate doomsday — while jetting between homes in Los Angeles and Ireland.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com