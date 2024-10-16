Liam Payne, Former One Direction Member, Dead at 31

English singer Liam Payne, a former member of the pop group One Direction, died on Wednesday at the age of 31, after falling from the third floor of his hotel room in Argentina, according to multiple reports.

Alberto Crescenti, who heads the Buenos Aires emergency medical services system, told Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell from his hotel room balcony and into a courtyard of the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Crescenti did not reveal whether the former One Direction member jumped from the balcony or had accidentally fallen, but said that authorities were investigating the incident and would perform an autopsy.

Payne was reportedly in Argentina to attend his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s concert.

Payne’s music career started in 2008 when he auditioned on the British reality television music competition, The X Factor. He later joined four other contestants — Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson — in what became known as One Direction.

Watch Below:



In 2016, One Direction went on a hiatus, at which point Payne pursued a solo career. In 2017, the former One Direction member released his hit song, “Strip That Down.”

Watch Below:



Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.